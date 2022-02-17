Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 60,407 shares.The stock last traded at $23.12 and had previously closed at $23.35.

CDRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.83.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Cadre Company Profile (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

