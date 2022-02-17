Christopher Bedi Sells 158 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40.

NYSE NOW opened at $590.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.33, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

