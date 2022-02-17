Short Interest in Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Increases By 37.4%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 363.5 days.

Shares of Ramsay Health Care stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. Ramsay Health Care has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $53.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.28.

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

