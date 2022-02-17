Senior’s (SNR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.44) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.17) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.85) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 119.95 ($1.62).

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 143.37 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 95.40 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.53). The company has a market cap of £601.32 million and a P/E ratio of -20.27.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

