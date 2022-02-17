Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $273,000 Investment in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,474,000 after buying an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rambus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after buying an additional 72,634 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Rambus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Rambus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Rambus’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

