Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,110 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 25.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $207,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,065 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSIT opened at $98.92 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

