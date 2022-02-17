Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,178,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total transaction of $1,051,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,218 shares of company stock valued at $17,007,161. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBS opened at $542.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.99 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $557.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $670.27.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $759.96.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

