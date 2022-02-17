Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Short Interest Up 37.2% in January

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,500 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the January 15th total of 187,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

THR opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.29 million, a PE ratio of 87.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 69.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Thermon Group by 67,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on THR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

