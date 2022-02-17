Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Short Interest Up 37.2% in January

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,500 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the January 15th total of 187,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
THR opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.29 million, a PE ratio of 87.15 and a beta of 1.47.
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on THR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).
