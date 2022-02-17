Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.14 and last traded at $60.14. 31,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 873,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

