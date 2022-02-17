Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,550 Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $209,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $264,000. 42.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.33. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $29.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

