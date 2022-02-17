Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,533 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

HYLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of HYLN opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $731.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Hyliion news, Director Edward E. Olkkola acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $39,955.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 94,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $658,238.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $136,031. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

