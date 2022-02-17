MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €189.00 ($214.77) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €210.13 ($238.78).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €210.60 ($239.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion and a PE ratio of 91.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is €185.23 and its 200 day moving average is €191.01. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($255.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

