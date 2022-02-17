Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 1,022.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 675,673 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,070,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $4,914,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,184,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,393 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile
Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
