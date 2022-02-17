Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 1,022.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 675,673 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,070,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $4,914,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,184,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,393 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

SA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

SA stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -332.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.