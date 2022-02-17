Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 1,559 Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSTB. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 495,029 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 269.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 573,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 418,250 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,263,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 521,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 292,359 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,091,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSTB opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $11.53.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

