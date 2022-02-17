Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

In other TPG Pace Beneficial Finance news, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $1,238,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,790.

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

