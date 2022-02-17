Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.88.

Shares of CVE ITR opened at C$2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$2.08 and a one year high of C$4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67.

In related news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,326.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,016,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

