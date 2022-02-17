Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON ARBB opened at GBX 940 ($12.72) on Wednesday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 799.98 ($10.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,190 ($16.10). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 875.90. The company has a market capitalization of £141.22 million and a P/E ratio of 52.84.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

