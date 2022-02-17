Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of LON ARBB opened at GBX 940 ($12.72) on Wednesday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 799.98 ($10.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,190 ($16.10). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 875.90. The company has a market capitalization of £141.22 million and a P/E ratio of 52.84.
About Arbuthnot Banking Group
Read More
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.