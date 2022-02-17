Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,487 Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,684,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $11,736,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $8,878,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $8,313,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 723,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.