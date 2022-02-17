Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 16,200 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Bank stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.58. The company has a market cap of $316.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

