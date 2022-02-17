Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.