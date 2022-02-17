Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 143.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,114 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in STORE Capital by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,808,000 after acquiring an additional 474,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 68.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after acquiring an additional 405,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 21.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after acquiring an additional 337,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 581.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 304,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 260,199 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in STORE Capital by 68.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after acquiring an additional 240,757 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STOR opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $37.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

