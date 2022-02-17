Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

