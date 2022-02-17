Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1,279.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,062 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $44.01 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.