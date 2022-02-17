Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $5.96 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,959,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,262,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,897,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,135,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $106.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $133.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

