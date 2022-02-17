Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,880 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

LNT stock opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.59%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

