Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 23,068 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 23.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

NYSE NNN opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.35 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

