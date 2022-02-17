Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 76,366 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,366 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12,863.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,570,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,576 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,292,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,455 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,140 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.92 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

