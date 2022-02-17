Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,199 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,801,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,712,000 after acquiring an additional 333,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $28.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

