MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Shares of MVBF opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $471.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 480,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,157,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

