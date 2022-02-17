Axa S.A. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $206.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $188.09 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

