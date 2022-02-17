Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 8,800 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($119.08) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £115 ($155.62) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a £100 ($135.32) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a £105 ($142.08) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($135.32) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($128.55) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,690 ($131.12).
Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,890 ($120.30) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($91.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,523 ($128.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £137.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,528.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,591.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.
