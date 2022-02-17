Analysts Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. One Stop Systems posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow One Stop Systems.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 316,969 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 85,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 72,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $4.17 on Monday. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 million, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.94.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

