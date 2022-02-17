$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. TFI International posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFII has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 619.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 348,965 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,158,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 528.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after buying an additional 189,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 515.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after buying an additional 184,426 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,104,000 after buying an additional 55,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $105.23 on Thursday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

