Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,135 shares of company stock worth $4,622,052. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

