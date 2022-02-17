Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adverum Biotechnologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.42 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

