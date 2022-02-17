Axa S.A. Buys 2,210 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,262 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,496,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJR. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.76%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

