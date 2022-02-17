Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QLYS. Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $121.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.84 and a 200 day moving average of $123.01. Qualys has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $1,278,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,467 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,842,000 after acquiring an additional 51,282 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 11.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 29.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Qualys by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

