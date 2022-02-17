Axa S.A. Has $1.34 Million Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Zumiez by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zumiez by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,484 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.