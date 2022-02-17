Axa S.A. Raises Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Axa S.A. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,897,000 after buying an additional 2,994,300 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

