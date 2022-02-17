Axa S.A. Sells 44,600 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in DaVita by 2.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in DaVita by 60.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 39.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 113.3% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 36,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,456 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average of $114.75. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

