Christa Davies Sells 616 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AON stock opened at $285.05 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $221.82 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 452.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after buying an additional 111,187 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of AON by 24.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1,853.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 79,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after buying an additional 75,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.