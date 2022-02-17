Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Sells $137,959.00 in Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $137,959.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $142,437.50.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $159,000.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Jennifer Lachey sold 1,915 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $96,803.25.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $36,750.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $54.82 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.
About Keros Therapeutics
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.
