Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Sells $137,959.00 in Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $137,959.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $142,437.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $159,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Jennifer Lachey sold 1,915 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $96,803.25.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $36,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $54.82 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.