Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,548 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,130,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after buying an additional 196,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after buying an additional 152,909 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.90, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.40%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

