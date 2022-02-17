Axa S.A. Has $1.02 Million Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,884,000 after purchasing an additional 549,682 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,883,000 after purchasing an additional 394,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 390,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 350,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

FLWS opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

FLWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

