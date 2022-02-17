Loews (NYSE:L) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews (NYSE:L) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of L stock opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.90. Loews has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.08%.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,206 shares of company stock worth $1,904,416. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,741,000 after purchasing an additional 242,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,709,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,822,000 after acquiring an additional 110,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,509,000 after purchasing an additional 199,257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $185,892,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Loews by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,043,000 after purchasing an additional 263,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.