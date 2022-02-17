Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 72,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 843,205 shares.The stock last traded at $16.98 and had previously closed at $16.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

