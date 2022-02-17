American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AMS opened at $2.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.