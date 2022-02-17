American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of AMS opened at $2.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.