Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Trading Up 9.7%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)’s stock price was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.28. Approximately 2,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 178,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGTI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $193,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,651.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Agiliti by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Agiliti by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

