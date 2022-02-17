Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CETX stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cemtrex during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cemtrex by 132.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cemtrex by 703.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cemtrex in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

