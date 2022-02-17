Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Trading Up 16.7%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR)’s share price rose 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 188,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 864,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$11.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71.

About Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the VallÃ©e lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the BaillargÃ© Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

